Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $121.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.29. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.55 and a twelve month high of $124.14.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

