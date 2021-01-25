Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 178.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX opened at $61.81 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $62.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $54.33.

