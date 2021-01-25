Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $259.84 on Monday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $260.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.57.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

