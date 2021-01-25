iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Lessened by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after buying an additional 774,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after buying an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after buying an additional 2,811,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after buying an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.51.

