Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Has $2.09 Million Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Edward Jones cut Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.87.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

