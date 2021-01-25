Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Trims Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 185,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $63.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.92. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $63.95.

