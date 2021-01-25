Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 767 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.2% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Honeywell International by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $800,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 748,349 shares of company stock worth $2,916,281. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $202.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.78. The company has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

