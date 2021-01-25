CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBRE. UBS Group raised their price target on CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $66.02 on Monday. CBRE Group has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $67.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,997.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 2,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $157,980.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,855.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,094,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,581,000 after buying an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,007,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,961,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,840,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,258,000 after acquiring an additional 221,198 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,308,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,421,000 after purchasing an additional 400,008 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,025,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,089 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

