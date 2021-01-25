Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.35.

HPP opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 170.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,166,754.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

