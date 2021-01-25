V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Pivotal Research

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Pivotal Research from $76.00 to $86.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. V.F. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.17.

NYSE:VFC opened at $83.86 on Monday. V.F. has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 17.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

