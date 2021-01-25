Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Medifast (NYSE:MED) to Buy

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $265.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $205.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

MED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Medifast from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Medifast stock opened at $220.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.52. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $229.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $202.38 and a 200 day moving average of $175.11.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Medifast by 83.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Medifast by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Medifast during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

