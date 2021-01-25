Truist Downgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Hold

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, 140166 started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $40.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.70 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 335,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,654. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

