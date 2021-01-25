JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) to “Neutral”

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.05.

CAKE opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 475.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

