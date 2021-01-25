Ruff (RUFF) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.80 Million

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Ruff has a market cap of $8.80 million and $896,186.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00802546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.05 or 0.04373073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017413 BTC.

Ruff Profile

RUFF is a token. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

