SingularityNET 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.51 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0805 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $69.43 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.48 or 0.00802546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006198 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00052400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.05 or 0.04373073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017413 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGI) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 862,827,398 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

