DAOstack Price Up 22.7% This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.0978 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $135,126.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,248.47 or 1.00132742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00024128 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

