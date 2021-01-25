Cream (CRM) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 140.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. Cream has a total market cap of $67,271.29 and approximately $6.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cream

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

