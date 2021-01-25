Brokerages Anticipate Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $1.09. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Lease.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $3,111,820. Corporate insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Lease (AL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.