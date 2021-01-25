KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives $5.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.25.

KZMYY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

KZMYY stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.84. KAZ Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.