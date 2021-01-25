Wedbush Boosts KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $22.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.03.

Shares of KEY opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 305.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 126.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

