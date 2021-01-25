Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,363 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $53.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.