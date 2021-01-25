Brokerages Set ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT at $42.00

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th.

ORIC stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 280.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 995,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 733,604 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,579,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 69,520 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,437,000 after buying an additional 329,014 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

