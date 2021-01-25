Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HSBC downgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of BAYRY opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

