Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $39.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $45.66 on Friday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

