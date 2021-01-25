Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th.
BAYRY stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.59.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.
