Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nord/LB reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

BAYRY stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.59.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

