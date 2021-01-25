Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Receives $39.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. Kforce has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $45.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $486,750.68. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 141,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kforce by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kforce in the third quarter worth approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.