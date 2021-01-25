BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.56 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.05 per share, with a total value of $35,814.00. Insiders purchased a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

