BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 42,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $133.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $407.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

