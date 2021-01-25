The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $200.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Walt Disney from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.23.

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.78 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.59. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 15,640 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $2,737,156.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,844,036.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

