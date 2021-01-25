Financial Survey: Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) vs. Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) and Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Codorus Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples-Sidney Financial has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

55.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Peoples-Sidney Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Codorus Valley Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Codorus Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Peoples-Sidney Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Codorus Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codorus Valley Bancorp 8.73% 4.27% 0.41% Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Codorus Valley Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codorus Valley Bancorp $99.23 million 1.73 $18.65 million N/A N/A Peoples-Sidney Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Codorus Valley Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples-Sidney Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Codorus Valley Bancorp and Peoples-Sidney Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codorus Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples-Sidney Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Codorus Valley Bancorp beats Peoples-Sidney Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others. In addition, it provides mortgage, wealth management, and real estate settlement services; and sells non-deposit investment products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 25 full service financial centers located in South Central Pennsylvania and North Central Maryland. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, provides financial services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as non interest-bearing demand deposits, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. The company's lending products comprise residential mortgage loans, including conventional, purchase, refinance, second mortgage, home equity, construction, construction for permanent financing, home improvement, FHA, USDA, and VA loans; land loans; commercial business loans comprising business lines of credit, commercial real estate, investment real property, and equipment purchase loans; personal loans, such as vehicle, vacation, recreational vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and credit card consolidation loans; and agriculture loans, such as farm real estate loans, loans for equipment purchases, and farm operating lines of credit. It also offers night depository, safety deposit box, notary, reorder checks, online and mobile banking, debit card, wire transfer, and direct deposit services. The company operates through its main office in Sidney, Ohio; and branch offices in Sidney, Anna, and Jackson Center, Ohio. Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Sidney, Ohio.

