International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 848 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.9% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 891.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of SKYY opened at $100.15 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

