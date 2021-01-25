Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.33.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $185,273.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,138 shares in the company, valued at $892,963.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock worth $1,827,021 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

