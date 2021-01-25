Brokerages Set Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) PT at $17.50

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLDO. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. Kaleido Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.02.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

