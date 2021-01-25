Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 6,083 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 26.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Workday by 28.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Workday by 10.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $235.53 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.78. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.75 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

