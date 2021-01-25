Amcor (AMCR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) recently:

1/22/2021 – Amcor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

1/20/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

1/5/2021 – Amcor was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/5/2021 – Amcor had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Amcor plc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

