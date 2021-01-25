Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 12,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $66.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

