Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 7,461 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,170,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Ciena in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,277,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Ciena by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,231 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Ciena by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Ciena by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $87,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,287. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

