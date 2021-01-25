SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Insider Sells $321,078.38 in Stock

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) insider Robert Clay Grant sold 12,838 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $321,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,277,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,942,972.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Clay Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Robert Clay Grant sold 8,412 shares of SelectQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $210,468.24.

Shares of SLQT opened at $24.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion and a PE ratio of -156.19. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.82.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.24 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLQT. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,056,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 331.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 325,063 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.09.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

