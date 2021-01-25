Analysts Anticipate McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report sales of $5.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.48 billion. McDonald’s reported sales of $5.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year sales of $19.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.79 billion to $19.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $21.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.19 billion to $22.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after purchasing an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after acquiring an additional 625,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $213.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.09. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

