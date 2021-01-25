Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.
In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
CASY opened at $197.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $199.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.
About Casey’s General Stores
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
