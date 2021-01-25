Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $204.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after acquiring an additional 277,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after buying an additional 32,324 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,413,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 162,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,899,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,126,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

CASY opened at $197.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.81. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $114.01 and a 1-year high of $199.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

