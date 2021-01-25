Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$38.22.

CPX has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC cut shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets cut Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock opened at C$37.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Capital Power Co. has a 52 week low of C$20.23 and a 52 week high of C$38.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capital Power Co. will post 1.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 37,394 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.75, for a total value of C$1,336,835.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,032.50. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total transaction of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,363,655.68. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.