Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $896.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.32.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $156,286.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,627.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 670,598 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,636,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,129,580,000 after buying an additional 653,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,214,000 after buying an additional 564,004 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,435,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $161.27 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

