Pendal Group Limited Increases Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in FMC were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in FMC by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of FMC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock valued at $842,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $114.45 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rowe raised their price target on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.41.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

