Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,045 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $309,000. Fullen Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,698,000. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 275,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $217.62 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $218.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.03.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

