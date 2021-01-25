Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CAO Sells $971,475.12 in Stock

Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 (NYSEARCA:FRLG) CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 3,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.03, for a total transaction of $971,475.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,072.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FRLG stock opened at $250.80 on Monday. Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 has a twelve month low of $73.00 and a twelve month high of $251.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.07.

