The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Raised by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.5% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $183.40. The firm has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Truist began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

