Sicart Associates LLC Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 631,685 shares of company stock worth $108,558,291. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.