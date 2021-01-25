Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the lowest is $1.60. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full-year earnings of $6.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA stock opened at $134.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.46 and its 200 day moving average is $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.60%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

