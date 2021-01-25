Critical Review: TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) versus Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TrueCar alerts:

This table compares TrueCar and Health Catalyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.88 million 1.49 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -13.00 Health Catalyst $154.94 million 14.08 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -36.15

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -6.11% -0.67% -0.54% Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56%

Risk & Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of TrueCar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TrueCar and Health Catalyst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 4 4 0 2.50 Health Catalyst 0 0 9 1 3.10

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $5.05, indicating a potential downside of 0.39%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $42.54, indicating a potential downside of 17.13%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Summary

TrueCar beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides geographically specific real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.