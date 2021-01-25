Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to post $2.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. VMware also reported earnings per share of $2.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.02 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Shares of VMW opened at $134.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $163.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth about $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in VMware by 7.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VMware by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

